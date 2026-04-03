NWS warns hail, thunderstorms possible in Iowa today

Forecasters warn there may be severe weather in Iowa this afternoon.

Tyler Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Johnston, says a cold front will push strong thunderstorms into western Iowa. “With that we’ll be looking at large hail, wind gusts and even a few tornadoes will be possible as well,” Ryan says.

Radar is indicating the storm will develop over southwest Iowa and move diagonally to the east and northeast across Iowa. The National Weather Service says there’s a risk of flash flooding in parts of central and eastern Iowa today. Ryan says temperatures are likely to be cooler tomorrow. “Highs in the low 40s across northern Iowa and low 50s across southern Iowa,” Ryan says. “And the winds will be quite blustery.”

By 9 a.m. today, the National Weather Service reported drizzle was falling in parts of southwest Iowa and spots like Spencer and Storm Lake in northwest Iowa were getting a mixture of rain and snow.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)