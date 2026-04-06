Appeals Court allows Iowa restrictions on teaching gender identity, sexually explicit books

A U.S. appeals court has vacated preliminary injunctions against the Iowa Law that limits teaching topics for kids in kindergarten through sixth graders.

The injunction blocked the law that prohibits teaching about gender identity or sexual orientation in the curriculum for kindergarten through 6th grade. It also requires the school to tell parents if their child asks to change pronouns.

The Appeals Court says the district court engaged in a flawed analysis when it isolated two words in the statute to create an expansive view of the law’s scope. It struck down the injunction that kept books with descriptions or visual depictions of a sex acts from school libraries. The ruling says the district court wrongly found the selection of books for a school library is not part of the school’s curriculum.

The ruling means the law can take effect while the lawsuits involving those issues continue.