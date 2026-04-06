Heavy snowfall late today could impact travel in SW Iowa

Parts of northwest Iowa could get four or more inches of snow before tomorrow, with the flakes expected to start falling late this afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Bury says the heaviest snowfall may be isolated and could certainly impact travel around Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Creston and Lamoni.

“The transition could be up to four inches across southwest Iowa and then you can go a few counties to your north and you’ll maybe see some flurries,” Bury says. “It’s a narrow band of snow. Some places could see some localized higher amounts up to four, maybe even five inches into Tuesday morning.”

The calendar says spring started clear back on March 20th, but Bury says the late season snowfall isn’t too unusual for Iowa.

“It’s typical to get at least some snow yet into April,” Bury says. “The amounts certainly are higher for what you would expect for April, but it’s certainly not out of the question. We’re still in that kind of weird transition period where we get snow and then it’s 80s and then we go back to the below freezing and wintry mix, so it can be all over the place for this time of year.”

Any snow that falls likely won’t be around long, as the forecast for southwest Iowa calls for high temperatures in the 60s by Wednesday.