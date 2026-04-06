Iowa law officers hold first statewide hands free cell phone enforcement

A spokesman for the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau says law officers will be out looking for drivers violating the hands free cell phone law begins today.

Tony Higgins says it’s part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s distracted driving month.

“This project is a statewide project. It’s a group effort in order for all law enforcement to kind of curb the behavior for hands-free and distracted driving,” he says. Officers gave out warning tickets when the law went into effect in July and then began issuing regular tickets in January.

“You know, each individual agency has been doing their own enforcement throughout their cities and towns and counties. This is the first time that we have a statewide initiative on this particular matter,” he says. Higgins is a police officer in Ankeny and says he’s noticed that drivers are paying more attention since they started writing tickets with a fine up to $170 for violators.

The special hands free enforcement will run through Friday. (April 10)

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)