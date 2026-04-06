Iowans who work from home need to build in daily human contact

New research shows more than 20 percent of Iowans are now working from home, something that’s become much more common since the pandemic, but the option can also take a toll on Iowans’ physical and mental health.

Amanda Westphal, community benefits specialist with Emplify Health by Gundersen, says some people have very little human interaction all day, even to the extent of having their meals and their groceries delivered.

“You can very easily hide yourself inside,” Westphal says. “That would lead to more social isolation, feelings of loneliness which can really impact your mental health and wellbeing. It’s important to get out, go grocery shopping, take time to go out for walks.”

Westphal says it’s crucial that people who work from home develop a healthy balance between their personal and professional lives, and she says human contact is vital.

“Having those virtual meetings or maybe scheduling a lunch meeting somewhere with a co-worker,” she says, “so that you’re having that connectedness with your co-worker and you’re not isolating yourself in your home.”

While working remotely has distinct advantages, like no commute time and being able to work in comfy clothes, Westphal says you need to build human contact into your routine.

“You can think about your work day and can you work outside of the home for a day,” Westphal says. “Can you go to a coffee shop, can you go to the library, just so that you’re surrounding yourself with other people.”

She suggests establishing boundaries, like working a set schedule and not letting work interfere with your personal life after hours, or removing the work email app from your personal phone.

Emplify Health by Gundersen has clinics in Calmar, Decorah, Fayette, Lansing, Postville and Waukon, and a hospital in West Union.