Bill sets up state licensing for Iowa kickboxing events

The Senate has sent the governor a bill that would regulate public kickboxing matches in Iowa.

The state has long required the promoters of boxing and wrestling events to be licensed by the state. In 2010 the legislature voted to require anyone who organized or promoted a mixed martial arts event to be state licensed. “Kickboxing, at the time, occured in conjunction with MMA events,” Representative Jacob Bosssman of Sioux City said. “However, in the last few years kickboxing has sort of branched out on its own, so it’s not currently covered.”

Senator Jeff Reichman of Montrose suggested the state licensing process establishes some safety guidelines for traditional boxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts — and for kick boxing after the governor signs the bill. “This ensures consistency between both amateur and professional events,” Reichman said before the bill passed the Iowa Senate unanimously.

Once the bill becomes law, the promoter of kickboxing events will be required to submit a report on ticket sales to the state, just like boxing, wrestling and MMA promoters do. They’ll also have to pay the same 5% state tax on gross receipts within 20 days.