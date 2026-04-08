Feenstra would consider a change in Iowa’s ESA law

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra says if he’s elected governor, he’d “consider” a change in the state law that’s providing taxpayer funding for private school expenses.

Feenstra supports the Education Savings Account program, but he suggested private schools should no longer be allowed to reject student applications due to space limitations or a student’s individual education needs. “It’s all about making sure we have a level playing field,” Feenstra said this morning, “and it’s all about making sure all schools are competing the same way.”

When state-funded Education Savings Accounts were created in 2021, Democrats argued private schools, like public schools, should be required to accept all students who apply, but Republicans said the state should not force that policy on private institutions. Feenstra said when he graduated from high school in 1987, Iowa students’ ACT scores were tops in the nation and his goal as governor would be to make Iowa’s education system number one again.

“When we start looking at raising all boats, we have to make sure that all schools can take all kids,” Feenstra said. “If you have a child that has an IEP and you’re a parent, the parent should decide, ‘Hey, I want my child to go to that school.'” IEPs are Individualized Education Programs for students who need special education services.

Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler led House debate on the Education Savings Account program and he lives in Hull, the same small town Feenstra calls home. Wheeler, in a written statement, said “it’s not compassionate to force a student into environment where either their needs won’t be met or the classroom will overflow.” Wheeler, who has not publicly endorsed one of the candidates running for governor, added that “once the state starts dictating admissions, it’s only a matter of time before it dictates curriculum, staffing, and operations.”

Feenstra spoke with reporters this morning after an appearance at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale. The crowd cheered as Feenstra began by mentioning the two-week cease fire in the Middle East.) “Trump said: ‘You know what? Enough’s enough.’ After 47 years of all these wars with the Houthis, with Hamas, with Hezbollah, he said: ‘Enough! We’re not going to let them have nuclear weapons. We’re not going to let them terrorize the world any more,'” Feenstra said, “so this is a great day.”

Feenstra answered questions on a variety of topics, including vaccine mandates and education policy. Feenstra told the crowd as governor he’d get rid of the bureaucracy in schools and reduce the paperwork and regulations that are driving schools to have so many administrators, so the focus is on teachers in the classroom.

(This post was updated at 4:19 p.m. with additional information)