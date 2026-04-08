Iowa’s governor says solvency of state-run pension fund unaffected by investigation

Governor Kim Reynolds says she cannot speak about the investigation of alleged misconduct by two top officials who manage the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System, but she is offering a message to the Iowans who depend upon the state-run pension system.

“Absolutely it has no impact on the solvency of the trust fund and all the beneficiaries will continue to receive their payment,” Reynolds said during a news conference on Tuesday. “This is a personnel issue.”

Reynolds told reporters she cannot disclose the allegations against the IPERS CEO and the system’s Chief Benefits Officer that are being investigated. “There’s processes in place to make sure that we’re protecting the rights of individuals that are employed and once that is completed there’ll be a review of what next steps look like,” Reynolds said.

IPERS manages pensions for over 440,000 current and former employees of state and local governments, including public school districts. A former IPERS employee is suing the state, claiming he was fired for raising concerns about expenses and the returns on investments.