Slotkin campaigns for Iowa Democrats, offers 2026 advice

U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin. a Michigan Democrat who’s a former CIA officer, campaigned for Iowa Democrats yesterday as the conflict between the U.S. and Iran turned into a two-week ceasefire.

“I served three tours in Iraq,” Slotkin said during an event Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve seen lots of things in lots of war zones in the world.” Slotkin had criticized Trump’s escalating social media threats toward Iran. She said in a social media post that targeting civilians would be a clear violation of the Pentagon’s Law of War Manual and international treaties known as the Geneva Conventions which outline limits in war zones.

Slotkin’s visit to Iowa fuels speculation she’s exploring a run for president. “The thing you have to do as a Midwesterner is understand that you represent a lot of different people with a lot of different views. This isn’t New York City and this isn’t Alabama…Iowa, you weren’t so long ago that you all were a swing state, people, and there’s always recovery back, like we’re going the other direction now,” Slotkin said, drawing cheers.

President Obama won Iowa in 2008 and 2012 and President Trump won the state’s electoral votes in the past three elections. Slotkin offered this advice to Iowa Democrats about how reach Trump supporters who might be crossover voters in 2026: “What you can do is just very plainly, very objectively call balls and strikes on what’s happening…You can’t argue with the price of gas at the pump right now. It’s not a negotiable to be, like, ‘Everything’s great. Prices are going down.'”

Slotkin appeared at an afternoon fundraiser for third district congressional candidate Sarah Trone Garriott and last night she was the keynoter at a fundraiser for Polk County Democrats.