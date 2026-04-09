Ex-Eagle Grove cop sentenced to jailtime on charges involving minor

A former Eagle Grove police officer is sentenced to 30 days in jail and a suspended two-year prison sentence after originally being charged with sexual exploitation and sending obscene material to a minor.

The Eagle Grove Police Department in December 2024 asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for assistance to examine a complaint against one of their officers, 27-year-old Colt Richardson.

Richardson was arrested in January 2025 and charged with dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor after the DCI said he used Snapchat to send explicit images to an underage person, with one instance being while he was on duty.

The Wright County Attorney’s Office a few weeks later added a sexual exploitation of a minor charge alleging he possessed materials depicting the minor engaged in a prohibited act.

As part of a plea agreement this January, Richardson pleaded guilty to two counts of telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor as well as first-degree harassment, all aggravated misdemeanors.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail on one of the two obscene material charges, and was given two-year suspended sentences on the other charges.

Richardson must also serve one year on probation.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)