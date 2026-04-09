Final approval given to increase Iowa fishing, hunting license fees

The Iowa Natural Resource Commission gave final approval today to an increase in fees for hunting and fishing licenses.

DNR Fisheries Chief Joe Larscheid says the change is a modest increase. “No fee has been raised more than 5%, which is a maximum allowed by law,” Larscheid says. The hunting and fishing license fees have not been raised since 2019. The cost of an annual fishing and hunting license will each go up one dollar.

Larscheid says the public comment period started March 4th. “A public hearing was held on March 24th…No one attended the public meeting in person, but 126 comments were received by phone and e-mail mostly. Seventy-one percent were supportive of the increase, and 29% were opposed,” Larscheid says.

The move has been pushed by hunting and fishing groups for years as the fees go to the Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund, which is used by the DNR to fund its natural resource protection, management, research, and

enhancement activities.

The increased fees will take effect on June 17th