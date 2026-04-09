Iowa Attorney General sues Meta over consumer protection laws

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has filed a lawsuit against Meta and several of its subsidiaries, including Instagram and Facebook.

The lawsuit alleges Meta is breaking Iowa’s consumer protection laws as Instagram represents itself as being safe for children and teenagers, but says explicit content is readily available on the platform. The state asserts that Meta designed Instagram to be addictive, particularly to Iowa youth, and that harms children by affecting their health.

Information from the Attorney General’s office says the lawsuit seeks a preliminary and a permanent injunction to force Instagram to change or stop altogether its deceptive and unfair statements involving the explicit content, and its inaccurate age-ratings in the App Store and other online marketplaces.