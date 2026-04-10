Bill bars schools as early voting sites for Iowa school bond issues

The legislature has sent the governor a bill that forbids a school from being used as an early voting location if there’s a bond issue for any school district on the ballot.

“This has happened on multiple occasions where satellite absentee voting locations have been set up on school property for a ballot measure around events for the purpose of trying to influence the outcome of that election,” Representative Austin Harris, a Republican from Moulton, said.

Democrats opposed the policy. Senator Cindy Winckler, a Democrat from Davenport, said it’s “faulty reasoning” to believe a voter who opposes a bond issue wouldn’t vote early at a school.”In many cases, especially in smaller communities, the school is one of the safest sites in their community,” Winckler said. “It also is handicapped accessible.”

The bill prevents schools from being used if voters are deciding property tax levies for school renovation or construction plans, including sports facilities as well as other levies that support the operation of public schools.