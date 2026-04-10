Bill expands definition of unacceptable grooming behavior by Iowa school employees

The Iowa House and Senate have approved a bill expanding the definition of unacceptable grooming behavior that would likely lead to revoking an Iowa teacher or school administrator’s license.

A law passed last year requires schools to notify the state licensing board if a school employee has engaged in actions that led to sexual exploitation of a student. This year’s bill requires reports to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners if a school employee attempts to take advantage of a student, but is unsuccessful.

“This bill will help school employees and the public understand the grooming standard that the (Board of Educational Examiners) uses to make decisions and has its goal better protecting students,” Senator Sandy Salmon, a Republican from Janesville, said.

Representative Angel Ramirez, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, expressed support for the bill before it passed the House unanimously. “A very important piece of legislation that is aimed at safeguarding our students from exploitative and predatory behavior,” Ramirez said.

Two senators opposed the bill. One argued the definition of grooming in the bill does not match the criminal definition, which could make prosecuting bad actors in schools difficult. The other senator who voted against the bill suggested the new definition could cover “acceptable or commendable behavior,” like praising a student’s athletic abilities.