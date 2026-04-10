Dallas County Judge hears request to lower bail in cold case murder

Lawyers for the central Iowa woman accused in the murder of a realtor 15 years ago appeared in court today and asked for her bail to be reduced from $2 million.

Fifty-three-year-old Kristin Ramsey of Woodward is accused of murdering Ashley Okland in a town home Okland was showing in West Des Moines in April of 2011.

Several people were called to testify in a court hearing today about Ramsey’s character, including her mother. Her lawyers say she is not a flight risk and doesn’t even have a passport.

Prosecutors say they first-degree murder charge changes things and Ramsey’s bail should not be reduced.

The judge says he hopes to make a decision by the middle of next week.