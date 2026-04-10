Gas prices to be cut by $1 to protest proposal to raise Iowa’s fuel tax

An organization that represents Iowa’s fuel industry is sponsoring an event today where customers can get one-dollar off per gallon of gas at a Mason City convenience store.

It’s an effort to draw attention to a proposal from state legislators to raise taxes on gasoline and diesel.

The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would reduce property taxes while raising the state’s fuel tax. FUEL Iowa spokesman John Maynes says that’s not a fair trade.

“We should probably be looking first towards spending, and finding cuts within the budget to help with the property tax reform, and if there’s a need to backfill in for local governments, look for spending first,” Maynes says, “but it appears we skipped over that process and jumped right to a tax increase on motor fuel for Iowans.”

Maynes says a fuel tax increase won’t just impact the drivers of passenger vehicles.

“This tax increase isn’t specific to just gasoline. That’s one of the things that’s been messaged, but it’s actually a motor fuel tax. It raises taxes on both gasoline and diesel fuel, so it extends beyond gas users,” Maynes says. “It also increases taxes on our farmers. Obviously, we’ve heard the concerns that they have on rising input costs. This is only going to further extend those challenges they’re facing.”

The gas discount event will take place at the Casey’s on 12th Street Northwest in Mason City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The offer is for passenger vehicles only, not for boats, tanks or portable containers. Diesel fuel is not included in the promotion.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)