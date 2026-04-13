Forecasters say Iowa faces daily risk of severe storms through Friday

There’s an elevated risk of strong-to-severe thunderstorms this afternoon, especially across the northern few tiers of Iowa counties, according to meteorologist Mike Fowle at the National Weather Service.

“A few of those storms could get into northern Iowa late this afternoon but more likely this evening or into the early overnight hours,” Fowle says. “There’s not going to be a lot of storms, but any storms that develop could be severe. Hail is going to be the main threat.”

Fowle says it’s just the start of what could be a very stormy week for the state.

“We’ve got a more widespread threat on Tuesday, a very similar pattern, warm, humid, and we could see more numerous thunderstorms on Tuesday,” Fowle says. “Some of them could be severe. All hazards are in play, large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado.”

He says the risk for severe weather continues daily through Friday for wide sections of the state.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)