Iowa non-profit plans to offer legal help to refugees, immigrants

Lutheran Services in Iowa plans to launch low-cost legal services for refugees and other immigrants.

The nonprofit wants to help clients apply for employment authorization cards, green cards or to become U.S. citizens.

Laura Thako, LSI’s assistant director of Immigrant and Refugee Community Services, says some immigrants have already lost federal food assistance because of changes to eligibility tied to legal status, and it’s feared Medicaid will be next.

“There’s a need for more services,” Thako says. “We know there’s a big need and we’re trying to help as best we can.”

Thako says private legal services can be too expensive for LSI’s clients and there aren’t enough low-cost services available.

“A lot of folks have already lost their food assistance,” she says, “their SNAP benefits.”

Thako says private legal services can cost thousands of dollars. They hope to offer low-cost services starting around July 1st.

They’re asking the public to help raise $150,000 to staff the program.

(By Maura Curran, Iowa Public Radio)