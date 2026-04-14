Iowa football to vacate four wins from 2023 season

The Iowa football program will vacate four wins from the 2023 season following a ruling by the NCAA. It involves improper contact with former quarterback Cade McNamara before he entered the transfer portal while at Michigan in late 2022. The Hawkeyes were 4-1 with McNamara as a starter prior to his season ending knee injury early in a win over Michigan State in the second week of Big Ten play.

University of Iowa President Barb Wilson and AD Beth Goetz released a joint statement:

We are very disappointed in today’s ruling by the Committee on Infractions. Throughout this nearly two-and-a-half-year process, the University has fully cooperated with the NCAA enforcement staff. More importantly, when the facts revealed that violations had taken place, the institution and the head coach publicly accepted full responsibility and self-imposed several significant sanctions, something few others have done. We believe the decision of adding the penalty of the forfeiture of wins is unwarranted. The matter is now closed, and we have moved forward.”

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz served a one game suspension as part of the probe. He missed Iowa’s 40-0 win over Illinois State in the 2024 season opener.

“I am disappointed by the NCAA’s decision today. Throughout the process, our program has been open and honest about my mistake – contacting a potential player in the hours before it was permissible by NCAA rules”, said Ferentz. “I felt it was important to make amends for the issue, which is why I voluntarily served a one-game suspension. I believe today’s decision by the NCAA vacating four wins in our 2023 season is overly harsh and inconsistent with the violation. As I tell our team and staff, it is how you respond and move forward that defines you. Our focus is on the 2026 season and that is how we are moving forward.”