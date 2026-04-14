More allegations added to Iowa Attorney General’s lawsuit against TikTok

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has added more alleged violations to the state’s consumer protection laws to her lawsuit against TikTok.

Bird says the social media platform continues to provide east access to explicit content to children and teens. “We initially sued them because they were saying that TikTok was safe for kids 12 and up, but we found sexually explicit material that those kids would have access to, as well as binge drinking, drug use, other types of videos that would encourage kids to commit suicide. So we sued them under Iowa’s consumer protection law,” Bird says.

She says they added to the lawsuit features she says prey upon the unique psychological vulnerabilities of children and teens. “To add the addictive algorithm that TikTok has that gets kids hooked on TikTok, as well as concerns we have about China’s access to the information of Americans through the TikTok platform,” she says.

The Trump Administration completed a deal in March to restructure TikTok’s U.S. operations, shifting control to a U.S. based investor group led by Oracle. The deal is facing a lawsuit, and Bird says if the deal is finalized, it would impact the state’s lawsuit. “I really appreciate how President Trump is looking out for America when it comes to China. That is important. We have our lawsuit too. And if that ends up being resolved, then it wouldn’t be something we have to worry about in the court system. But until then, we want to make sure everybody’s protected here in Iowa,” Bird says.

Attorney General Bird filed a lawsuit last week against META, the parent company of Instagram, saying the say its safe for kids, but there’s explicit content made available to minors. “And when you have something with an age rating, a lot of parents look at that and that’s how you decide what kind of movie to let your kids watch,” she says. “Same with some of the social media. So we’re saying that they’re breaking our consumer protection laws because they need to tell parents the truth. And if kids have access to that, then that’s a platform that’s only acceptable for adults, not for kids.”

Bird says the site allows algorithms and a lack of controls allows minors to access all kinds of explicit content. Iowa is seeking a permanent injunction under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act to compel TikTok to cease its “deceptive, misleading, false and unfair statements and conduct.” The state is also seeking civil penalties.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)