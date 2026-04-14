Nunn fields questions about Iran at MAGA Nation Iowa event

Republican Congressman Zach Nunn of Ankeny says America is in a better spot than it was four weeks ago when it comes to keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

“We are safer because that regime is weaker, but we should not be so arrogant to think that we can operate in perpetuity over Iran or the Middle East,” Nunn said. “Very soon the Iranian people will need to make a decision on what their future is. I hope they have the strength to do it, but it’s America’s job to provide safety and security for our population and the longer we’re there, the harder that gets.”

Nunn spoke last night at MAGA Nation Iowa, a monthly gathering in West Des Moines of Trump supporters. He fielded two questions about Iran. “I will not support a ‘forever war’ and I will not support any executive who doesn’t have a clear objective for our men and women when they’re in harm’s way…We have a clear objective. Iran must move towards not only nuclear disarmament, but it can’t be a number one sponsor of terrorism ever again,” Nunn said, to applause.

Nunn also touted a bipartisan bill he’s co-sponsoring that proposes a 10 year pathway for people Nunn said “came into the U.S. the right way” to become lawful permanent residents. “And I will tell this group and maybe not everybody in this room agrees with me…Candidly, we’ve got communities who need first generation Americans whether that’s working in our nursing homes, whether that’s working on our front lines or whether that’s because they want a better life for themselves,” Nunn said, “and they’re going to do it the right way.”

Nunn got push back from one member of the audience who said it “looked like full on amnesty” for immigrants who entered the country illegally as adults or as children. Nunn stressed that the bill would also deploy 55,000 more federal officers to conduct immigration enforcement at the border and inside the United States.

“What happened in Minnesota is not the American Way. We don’t want to see Americans shot, but I don’t want to see illegals coming into the country and murdering young women. Where was their outrage on those?” Nunn said, to cheers. “Comprehensive immigration reform hasn’t happened in over 50 years and so I’m willing to start taking a bite at the really hard apples and (I’m) saying that this is something we can and should get after.”

Nunn is seeking reelection to a third term in the U.S. House and will face state Senator Sarah Trone-Garriott, the only Democrat running in the third congressional district, in November.