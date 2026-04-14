Possible twisters rake NW Iowa, more severe weather likely today

Teams from the National Weather Service are heading out to survey the damage from last night’s possible tornadoes in northwest Iowa, according to meteorologist Mike Fowle.

“We have a couple reports of tornado touchdowns with a little bit of damage,” Fowle says. “It looks like right now near the Graettinger area and then perhaps another touchdown in Emmet County, so Palo Alto and Emmet counties. Maybe some outbuilding damage, some tree damage, that sort of thing. Nothing major.”

Media outlets are also showing photos of a tornado in Clay County. There are -no- reports of any injuries though there are multiple reports of large hail shattering windows and denting rooftops. Carroll County reported wind gusts of 60 miles an hour.

Fowle warns more severe weather is possible later today, but the threat is further to the south — targeting central and eastern Iowa.

“The highest risk, which is our level three out of five today, is going to be from the Des Moines area over to about Waterloo and then in eastern sections of Iowa,” Fowle says. “We are expecting all modes of severe weather possible this afternoon. The main threats are going to be large hail and damaging winds, but again, like we saw yesterday, a couple tornadoes are definitely possible.”

He predicts the timeframe will be late this afternoon and into tonight. Fowle says the weather pattern appears to be staying in place and there could be a chance for severe weather daily through Friday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)