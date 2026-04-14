Wet conditions keep Iowa’s farmers from getting planters into the fields

Wet conditions have slowed the start of planting a little bit compared to last year.

The U.S.D.A. crop report shows 1% of corn was planted by Sunday. That’s behind the 2% that was planted last year at this same time. The report shows no soybeans have been planted, which is behind 2025, when 1% had already been planted.

There were only about three days suitable for fieldwork during the week, compared to six for the same period last year. State data shows much of southern Iowa had above average rainfall during the week, while drier conditions continued in the northwest corner.