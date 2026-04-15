Hundreds of Iowa drivers given tickets during hands-free enforcement effort

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau has released the numbers for the recent statewide hands-free driving law enforcement effort.

The numbers show 551 hands-free citations were given to drivers and there were 329 hands-free warnings written as well.

The project started last Monday and went through Friday (April 6-10). It was the first statewide effort since law officers started writing tickets for violations on January 1st.

The GTSB says a total of more than 3,600 citations and 3,100 warnings have been issued in that time.