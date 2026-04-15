Nominations now being taken for Iowa’s best pork tenderloin

The Iowa Pork Producers Association is launching its annual search for the state’s tastiest pork tenderloin, from crispy classics to creative takes on the famed sandwich.

The association’s Kevin Hall says restaurants must serve hand-breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches as a regular menu item and be open to the public year-round to qualify.

“The breaded pork tenderloin is an iconic sandwich that can be found in restaurants all across the state of Iowa,” Hall says. “We do a search every year to find out who has the very best one in the state of Iowa. Nominations are now open. They’re going to run through June 1st.”

Each person can submit one nomination, and as an incentive, if their pick rises to the top, they’ll be entered for a chance to win a hundred-dollars.

“We will select the top 40 restaurants across Iowa, and then undercover judges will visit each location and evaluate the entries based on pork quality, flavor, appearance, and the overall experience,” Hall says, “and then we’ll unveil the top five in October.”

The winner will be named later in October and they’ll receive $500, a plaque, and statewide recognition. Hall says the winner will also receive a big boost in business, like last year’s top pick, Hometown Heroes in Grinnell.

“They tell us that their pork tenderloin sales increased by 20 times. The results were incredible,” Hall says. “They had a couple of days where they just couldn’t handle the rush because as soon as they were announced as the winner, they saw a massive influx of business and it’s still carrying on several months later.”

Learn more about the contest and submit a nomination at iowapork.org.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)