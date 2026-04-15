Storm damages several hangars at Albia Airport

There was storm damage to the Albia airport in south-central Iowa overnight. Dave Coop has an airplane he keeps there.

“There was one airplane that was rolled up into a ball, and that hangar was completely gone and moved across the highway. My hangar stayed together, but it pushed it back, I don’t know, about 50 yards with the airplane inside, and everything’s all banged up, the hangar’s destroyed,” Coop says. He says many of the buildings took a hit. “Three hangers were totally destroyed, and there was damage to other hangers,” he says.

Carl Kendall lives in Monroe County between Albia and Lovilla, and says the storm hit around two in the morning. “All of a sudden the electricity jumped off and it sounded like something hit the house. And whatever hit, it hit my garage, took the roof completely off, took doors, soda throwing them out, and just spread stuff clear to the neighbors,” Kendall says.

Kendall was surprised there wasn’t more damage. “It only attacked one building and that was my garage,” Kendall says. He says he has a carport about 50 feet away from the garage, and it was not damage.

Kendall says it may have been a small twister that did the damage.

(By Pat Powers, KIIC, Albia)