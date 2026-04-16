Suspect in shooting jailed after locking down Davenport hospital

by | Apr 16, 2026

One of the Quad Cities’ largest medical centers was locked down last night by the threat of gun violence.

Travyzz Binion (Scott County Jail photo)

As Davenport police responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex, an 18-year-old woman who’d been shot was brought to the ER at Genesis East Hospital in a private vehicle. It initiated the hospital’s lockdown protocols.

The SUV’s driver, identified in a police news release as 19-year-old Travyzz Binion of Burlington, was reportedly carrying a backpack, which police say contained a gun, marijuana, a digital scale and packaging materials.

KWQC-TV quotes police as saying Binion confessed to shooting the woman, who underwent emergency surgery and is reportedly in stable condition.

Binion is now jailed for attempted murder and a long list of other charges.

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