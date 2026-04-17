Supreme Court denies State Auditor’s request for Davenport information

The Iowa Supreme Court says the state auditor can’t see privileged information from the City of Davenport.

State Auditor Rob Sand sought information on the city’s closed session meetings with its attorney on a nearly two million dollar settlement of three harassment claims brought by city employees. There were allegations the city council approved the settlements in November 2023 before the city election, but waited until December to publicly approve them, so they wouldn’t impact the election.

The district court ruled the auditor could have access to privileged materials. But the Iowa Supreme Court ruling says the attorney-client privilege limits the auditor’s subpoena power, just as it limits the subpoena power of other investigative agencies in Iowa.