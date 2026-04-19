Police: ‘multiple’ people shot early today near University of Iowa campus

Iowa City Police say there are “multiple victims” from a shooting early this morning near the University of Iowa campus.

Police responding to a large fight in downtown Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall at about 1:45 a.m. heard gunfire. A few hours later, Iowa City police announced victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds and no information on their conditions was available and no arrests had been made.

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson announced shortly before 9 a.m. that “a shooting in downtown Iowa City had injured three University of Iowa students.” Wilson indicated Iowa City Police are leading the investigation, with the support of the campus police force.

“This is a difficult moment for our community,” Wilson said. “We will get through it together by caring for one another and by holding close what it means to be part of this community.”

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement shortly before 8 a.m., sending prayers to the victims and their families. She called the incident a “senseless act of violence” that “has devastated the university community and our state.”

The Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers are offering a $1000 reward for anyone with information about the shootings. Police are asking anyone in or near the crime scene who has security cameras to review their recordings and contact the Iowa City Police Department with any potential footage.