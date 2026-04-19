Police photos of ‘persons of interest’ in Sunday shooting in Iowa City

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people they say may be connected to the Sunday morning shooting near the University of Iowa campus that wounded five people, including three students.

Iowa City Police say one of the victims is in critical condition, the other four are stable. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday officers responding to a large fight in downtown Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall say they heard gunshots. The area has several bars and restaurants that are popular with students.

Iowa City Police asked people near the crime scene for security camera footage. By mid Sunday, the department had posted photos on Facebook of five potential suspects. A $1000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement early Sunday morning, calling the incident a “senseless act of violence.” The Johnson County Attorney says she’ll work to bring those responsible to justice and “to reinforce safety measures in downtown Iowa City.”