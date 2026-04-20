Steen says as governor he’d back Iowa ESAs for homeschoolers

Republican candidate Adam Steen says if he’s elected governor, he’ll push to expand state-funded Education Savings Accounts to parents who homeschool their children.

“School choice only works if it’s a real choice,” Steen said. “Parents deserve the freedom to choose the educational environment that aligns with their values, their faith and the goals for their children.”

Under current law, parents who send their children to private schools are eligible for over $8000 in state funding. Steen has been critical of Republican rival Randy Feenstra for suggesting a change in the E.S.A. program, requiring private schools to take all students who apply for admission. “Iowa must protect (Education) Savings Accounts and make sure government doesn’t weaken the independence of faith-based and private education,” Steen said. “If Randy Feenstra would show up to a debate I’m sure this would be a great topic to discuss.”

Steen and two other GOP candidates for governor have agreed to a debate on April 28 at Iowa PBS studios. “It’s irresponsible and reckless and puts this primary at risk when Randy Feenstra doesn’t show up for a debate. When he attempts to answer questions, you can see he’s not ready,” Steen said. “…He’s not ready to take on Rob Sand.”

Billy Fuerst, a spokesman for Feenstra, said Feenstra is “the clear and commanding frontrunner” in the race and has made nearly 100 campaign stops” where he’s “answered tough questions.”

Steen held a news conference at the statehouse early this morning to unveil what he called his “conservative agenda for Iowans.” He’s promising to issue executive orders to protect minors from online porn and to ban Sharia Law in any city or county in the state if the legislature doesn’t act. “There are a lot of concerns right now around the state of Iowa,” Steen said. “Sharia Law is starting to embed itself into communities across the United States and I am here to make sure it does not embed itself here in the state of Iowa.” Last year, Congressman Feenstra co-sponsored the “No Sharia Act” in the U.S. House.

Steen is also promising that if he’s elected governor, he’ll market Iowa as a landing spot for businesses and individuals in states where governors have what he calls a “blue agenda.” Steen’s first focus would be on Virginia.