Iowa House votes 93-0 to provide $3 million for pediatric cancer research

The Iowa House has unanimously voted to send $3 million in state funds to the University of Iowa to support pediatric cancer research and clinical trials.

“I’ll be the first to say it: $3 million is not enough to solve pediatric cancer,” said Representative Ryan Weldon of Des Moines said. “It’s not enough to undo the reality that children in this state are being treated with drugs designed for adults, with consequences that can follow them for a lifetime.”

The bill passed on a 93-0 vote. Weldon said the ultimate goal is for the State of Iowa to consistently provide this level of annual support of research into cancer treatments designed specifically for children.”It gives researchers a foundation to build on to attract federal grants, to draw private philanthropy, to partner with instituions and foundations that are looking for states that are serious enough to put their own money on the table. Committment attracts committment,” Weldon said. “…The next child diagnosed in Iowa deserves better than what we have today. This is how we start delivering it.”

Representative Megan Srinivas, a doctor from Des Moines, thanked the group of parents of Iowa children diagnosed with cancer who spent hours at the statehouse this year urging legislators to take this step. “It’s because of them that we’ll have the ability to save so many more lives in the future,” Srinivas said.

A separate bill that’s emerged in the Senate would raise the state tax on vaping products and dedicate up to $3 million of that new tax revenue to pediatric cancer research.