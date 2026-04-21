Senate fails to confirm governor’s pick to lead Iowa HHS

The governor’s choice to lead the largest agency in state government may not be able to remain director of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Larry Johnson’s nomination fell seven votes short of the 34 “yes” votes needed for confirmation today, but the Senate’s Republican leader has used a parliamentary move that could allow a re-vote in the future. Johnson has been interim director of the agency since last October after the previous director resigned to take a job outside of state government.

Senate Democratic Leader Janice Weiner said Johnson and his staff have failed to answer to legislators’ questions about the agency’s finances. “HHS is a behemoth of a department that impacts the lives of hundreds of thousands of Iowans every year if not every day,” Weiner said. “…HHS needs to be responsive.”

House Republicans working in the agency’s budget expressed similar concerns earlier this month.

Senator Mike Bousselot, a Republican from Ankeny, is asking senators not to punish Johnson for “the transgressions of others. Larry Johnson is exactly the type of public servant we should be confirming in this state and I fully believe that as leader and director of DHHS he will only be more responsive, more caring, more engaging.”

Johnson led the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing prior to taking over at the agency that oversees state public health and welfare programs. Johnson has worked in state government for 15 years. He’s been the State Public Defender and served as legal counsel to Governor Terry Branstad.