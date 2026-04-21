There are no limits on how long an Iowa legislative session may last

There is no Iowa law or constitutional amendment that declares the date on which each legislative session ends, but a couple of things ended today.

April 21 was the 100th day of this year’s Iowa legislative session. It was the last day legislators get daily expense money to cover the cost of meals and lodging for staying in Des Moines during the week. It’s also the last day of pay for the clerks each legislator hires to handle administrative work. Several clerks left the Capitol carrying flower arrangements.

“Huge lilies and roses, carnations, alstroemeria — a white and green bouquet. It smells amazing!” said Jackie Chapman of Waukee, who left with the tallest bouquet in the House. She worked for Representative Hans Wilz of Ottumwa for the past 100 days.

At the end of debate tonight, Representative Daniel Gosa of Davenport announced his departing clerk has a birthday coming up. “I hope you will all join me in wishing her a happy birthday this weekend, Gosa said, before adding a remark to his clerk: “and stay out of trouble. Members of the House responded to the birthday announcement with applause.

Thirty-five states have constitutions, state laws or regulations that limit the length of legislative sessions. Missouri’s legislature, for example, must end by midnight on May 15. Iowa law says legislators get “per diem” or daily expense money for 110 days in odd numbered years and for 100 days in even numbered years.