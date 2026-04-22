Governor gets bill to raise speed limit on Iowa’s two-lane highways

The governor will soon get to decide whether the 55 mile an hour speed limit on two-lane state highways will go up to 60.

The Senate today gave final approval to a bill that authorizes the move. Senator Kerry Gruenhagen of Walcott said the vehicles of today are well designed for the higher speed. “The speed limit was initially lowered to 55 back in 1973 to manage the oil embargo. In 1972 we had station wagons and Ford Pintos,” Gruenhagen said. “Today we have seat belt and hands free laws. Our vehicles not only have air bags, but crash avoidance systems.”

There were 16 senators who opposed the bill. Senator Thomas Townsend of Dubuque said he’s concerned about safety. “As someone who grew up in a rural community, I’m very concerned about increased speed,” Townsend said, “especially where there’s a lot of hills and corners and, these days, many more UTVs on the road.”

Current Iowa law says the first two tickets a driver gets in a 12 month period for going 65 on a highway where the speed limit is 55 do not lead to a license suspension. If the governor signs this bill into law, that means drivers would be able to get two tickets a year going 70 in a 60 mile per hour zone on a two-lane highway without it affecting their driver’s license or the driver’s insurance rates.