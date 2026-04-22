Money to improve Sioux City airport runway approved by U.S. House committee

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee has approved money in the 2027 fiscal year to help the 185th refueling wing in Sioux City.

Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra is one of the people who have been working for years to get the funding to improve the airport runway. “We have secured 38.5 million dollars to begin repairs on the runway for the 185th Air Refueling Wing at the Sioux City Airport. This is about protecting our community and saving nearly one-thousand jobs right here at home, ” he says.

Feenstra says it has taken a long time to get the funding moving. “With this funding, we’re finally delivering the resources needed to keep the 185th strong, operational, and right here where it belongs,” Feenstra says. There is still work to do before the funding gets final approval.

“This represents one of the largest federal investments secured for a military construction project in our country for this year right in Sioux City. It will strengthen Sioux City’s economy for years to come,” Feenstra says. “This is a big win for Sioux City and the surrounding area and for our next generation.”

The 185th runway funding was the top priority for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce as they visited Washington, D.C. to speak with lawmakers.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)