Religious beliefs of some Iowa foster care parents subject of bill

A bill that’s cleared the legislature says Iowans cannot be excluded from adopting or becoming foster parents due to their beliefs about sexual orientation or gender identity.

Representative Craig Williams, a Republican from Manning, said the new policy will likely lead to an increase in the number of foster care families in the state. “Every additional qualified family willing to open their home helps children who are waiting in the system for stability, safety and love,” Williams said. “Many of the people most likely to foster or adopt are people of faith. They feel called to it. They volunteer. They take in children who need homes, yet we’ve heard many some prospective parents feel that they’re unwelcome, even disqualified because of those sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, a Democrat from Ames who opposes the bill, said it prioritizes an adult’s beliefs over a child who is LGBTQ. “Children in state custody don’t need more legal uncertainty,” Wessel-Kroeschell said. “They need more protection.”

Representative Aime Wichtendahl, a Democrat from Hiawatha, said state policy should protect LGBTQ children who’ve been rejected by their biological parents and are in the foster care system.”This bill is designed to bring people into the foster care system who choose to impose their beliefs, through coercion, upon the children in the foster care system in a manner that supersedes the rights and beliefs of the foster child,” Wichtendahl said.

Williams said the bill’s final version is a compromise among stakeholders, including state officials and the conservative evangelical organization known as The Family Leader. “The best interest of the child is still the priority in all placements,” Williams said. “…At its core this bill is about two simple things: it’s about children who need families and ensuring we do not exclude qualified people who are willing to provide those families.”

The bill was first proposed last year and won final passage in the House and Senate this week.