Iowa bill says flags must be lowered on governor’s order

The legislature has passed a bill requiring Iowa public officials to follow the governor’s order to fly the American flag and the Iowa flag at half staff on public buildings.

Last September the chairman of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors defied Governor Reynolds’ executive order last September to lower the flags on public grounds in honor of Charlie Kirk, the nationally known conservative activist who was murdered during an event in Utah.

Senator Dawn Driscoll, a Republican from Williamsburg, said after Kirk’s murder, President Trump called on all Americans to reject political violence of any kind. “So the fact that there happen to be some people who choose not to lower the flag when our governor asked for it to be lowered, it’s really too bad,” Driscoll said. “And it is a political statement.”

Johnson County Supervisor Jon Green said last September that he condemned Kirk’s killing, but he would not “grant Johnson County honors to a man who made it his life’s mission to denigrate” so many Johnson County constitutents. Senate Democratic Leader Janice Weiner of Iowa City said Kirk’s murder “was an abomination,” but the proposal may violate First Amendment issues. “How about we just let this one go?” Weiner said. “I willing to bet that if this weren’t Johnson County, this body would.”

The bill passed the Senate two months ago on a 36-9 vote. The House passed it today (Thursday) by an even wider margin: 82-5. Representative Mark Thompson of Clarion said the bill includes enforcement if the situation happens again. “The bill allows a person to report alleged violations to the attorney general who may initiate legal action to obtain compliance,” Thompson said.

Governor Reynolds posted a message on social media this afternoon confirming she’ll sign the bill into law. She thanked the House and Senate “for ensuring flags in Iowa will fly at half-staff when officially ordered, showing respect for those whose service deserves recognition.”

Green, the Johnson County Supervisor, also issued a written statement this afternoon. “The Iowa Legislature could conclude it’s work on time if Republicans quit wasting so much effort micromanaging Johnson County,” Green said.

(This post was updated at 3:52 p.m. with additional information)