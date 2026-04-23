National Food Safey Center coming to Urbandale

The U.S. Ag Department Announced it is creating a National Food Safety Center in central Iowa.

The announcement says the center is part of the reorganization of the Food Safety and Inspection Service that’s designed to modernize operations, streamline support, and place key functions closer to the ag and food production systems.

The Center will be go into existing U.S.D.A. space in Urbandale with administrative, technical and support operations. The announcement says it will be Food Safety’s largest office in the U.S., employing approximately 200 people.