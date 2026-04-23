Three dead in Mason City house due to drug overdoses

Autopsies confirm drugs caused the deaths of three people whose bodies were found inside a Mason City house in February.

The Mason City Police Department was called in the late afternoon hours of February 28th to a home following a report that multiple individuals were found unresponsive inside the home.

On arrival, personnel from the Mason City Police and Fire Departments entered the residence and located three deceased adults. Foul play at the time was not suspected.

State officials say 73-year-old Larry Walker, who owned the home, died by acute mixed drug intoxication of fentanyl and methamphetamine. 39-year-old Shey Pals of Mason City died by toxic effects of fentanyl, meth, and ethanol. 33-year-old Morgan Tarr died by toxic effects of fentanyl and meth.

All three deaths have been ruled as accidental.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)