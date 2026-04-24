Ex-Congressman King backs Lahn for Iowa governor

Former Congressman Steve King has endorsed Republican Zach Lahn’s bid for governor.

King served nine terms in the U.S. House. He lost his campaign for re-election in 2020 to current Congressman Randy Feenstra, who is also running for governor. In a statement released by the Lahn campaign, King said he knows all the GOP candidates running for governor this year and “considers some of them friends,” but King said Lahn is the only one who has the conservative credentials and “the resources to win the fight.” Lahn, a businessman, has made a six-figure donation of his own money to his campaign effort.

Lahn said King was his congressman when he was growing up on a farm near Hinton and it’s an honor to have the former congressman’s endorsement.