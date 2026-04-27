Beverage company plans move to Webster City, creating 42 jobs

A factory that once housed aquaculture shrimp in Webster City will become the home of a beverage production facility.

Officials with the New Jersey-based Edible Garden AG Incorporated picked Webster City for the company’s expansion. Ottie Maxey, director of economic development for Hamilton County and Webster City at the Ames Regional Economic Alliance, says they worked closely with local leaders to lure Edible Garden away from two other states.

“They really rely on the site selector to vet the communities and the opportunities,” Maxey says, “and what they determined is the cost of employees is less in Webster City than it is in St. Louis or Grand Rapids.”

Edible Garden’s website says the company is a leader in “sustainable indoor farming backed by a Zero-Waste Inspired approach,” with its products being offered in more than 4,000 stores in the United States.

Maxey says it will be a good fit in Webster City.

“They recognize that we have an extremely strong manufacturing base and our employees are loyal,” Maxey says. “We have great legacy companies and they recognize the partnership with Iowa Central (Community College), for some of the other positions, the pipeline with Iowa State (University) being just down the road.”

The Iowa Economic Development Authority recently awarded $2.66 million in tax credits for the project. The $75-million capital investment is expected to create 42 jobs in Webster City.

The goal is to open late in 2027.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)