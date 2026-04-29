Iowa Congresswoman Hinson discusses presidential security, glyphosate

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says there are two factors to address in following the attempt by a gunman to get into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to assassinate the president.

One is the venue for events. “When I look at the feasibility of holding events like this in the future and the argument that’s being made right now about the need for the ballroom at the White House, I think that it is a very valid argument, not just for the safety of the president and the cabinet, but for everybody in attendance,” Hinson says.

Hinson says the second issues is Democrats need to stop holding up funding for the Homeland Security Department. She says the Secret Service agents who stopped the threat Saturday are not being paid. “It’s a secure venue number one, and it’s making sure that our agencies have the training and the resources to be able to keep people safe,” she says. Hinson says that includes the safety of the president and those who are attending these types of events.

On another topic, Hinson says we need to be sure that the efforts to deal with glyphosate, the main ingredient in weed killer is grounded in sound science. She says farmers need to be able to make decisions on growing safe food.

“They need to make sure that they have the tools that they need to be able to do their job. We also need to make sure that they are safe. So I do support rigorous reviews at the federal level that our crop protection tools are safe and effective,” she says.

On another Ag issue, Hinson has cosponsored a bill to expand capacity for domestic fertilizer production for small and mid-sized fertilizer producers, and supports a bill that would help farmers use less fertilizer. “All of these pieces of legislation that help support our farmers. My goal is to get them across the finish line as soon as possible. The farm bill has been a great vehicle for many of our policies,” Hinson says.

Hinson is running for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate