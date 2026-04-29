Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger agrees to contract extension

Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has agreed to a 10-year contract extension. The new deal runs through the end of June of 2036 and raises Otzelberger’s salary to six million dollars annually.

In his five years at ISU, Otzelberger has led the Cyclones to five appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including three trips to the sweet 16. Iowa State finished 29-8 this past season after a loss to Tennessee in the round of 16.

“Coach Otzelberger has elevated our men’s basketball program into a perennial NCAA Tournament and Top 25 team. This contract extension demonstrates Iowa State University’s commitment to him by making him one of the highest paid basketball coaches in the country,” said Iowa State A-D Jamie Pollard. “We are excited to reward him for the success we have enjoyed during his first five years leading the Cyclones and we look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

The Cyclones were ranked No. 8 in the final AP Top 25 Poll this past season, the 52nd-straight week they have been ranked. ISU’s AP Top 25 streak is the second-longest in school history and the fourth-longest active streak in the country.

“I’m thankful for the support of our President, Dr. Cook and our Athletics Director, Jamie Pollard,” Otzelberger said. “We are humbled and grateful to continue leading a program that means so much to us. Iowa State is home for my family, and we are excited to be part of the community for years to come.”