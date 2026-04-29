Iowa to see a cool down that could include some frost

April has been running warmer than normal, but the month is going to end up with a dip down toward freezing.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Dillon Dodson says things will be a bit nippy when you wake up tomorrow. “Next couple mornings, really, we’re going to see temperatures kind of starting to fall, those low temperatures. Tomorrow morning, we’re going to be falling into the, oh, mid 30s to the low 40s for Thursday morning,” he says.

Friday morning is going to be even colder. “We’re going to be seeing temperatures dipping down into those mid 30s to even the low 30s, kind of teetering right around that freezing line, especially on Saturday, but Friday night as well over the northern portions of the state,” Dodson says.

Dodson says temperatures will be colder the farther north you go. “Yeah, we’re generally looking at I-80 and north for those coldest temperatures on Friday morning and Saturday morning,” he says. Dodson says frost is not out of the question, so those who’ve put plants out already should take action.”If we get those clear skies and those light winds, we could very well be looking at some frost potential as well if those temperatures really do start to dip down,” Dodson says. “So that’s another thing, you want to make sure that you cover your plants, that type of thing. It has been enough seasonably warm beginning to the season. So that kind of makes the vegetation slightly more susceptible.”

Dodson says we are right on the line where we usually don’t have to worry about frost. “For northern Iowa, their average last frost is right around this time. It’s a little bit earlier in the month for areas down in central Iowa. So we’re kind of getting, towards the end of when we would expect it, but it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility for this time of year,” Dodson says.

Temperatures are expected to start warming back up as we start next week.