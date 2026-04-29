Three Iowa GOP candidates for governor pledge cancer solving focus if elected

Republican Adam Steen says if he’s elected governor he’ll push for “a lot more” state funding of independent research about cancer rates in Iowa and he’d set up a working group within state government to develop a response.

“I will create an enterprise within the Department of Administrative Services that is purely focused on solving the cancer issue,” Steen said. “…We’re going to put a project together. We’re going to bring smart people to the table, people that know what they’re talking about, people that don’t care about politics, people that are non-partisan, that just want to solve the issues, prevent it and treat it.”

Steen’s father died of cancer nearly four years ago and his mother has recently completed treatment for breast cancer. Steen said the discussion surrounding Iowa’s concerning cancer rate should not be focused on blaming people, like farmers, but on reducing cancer cases in Iowa. “We have to stop the political talking points around this problem,” Steen said. “…It’s too serious. It’s too serious of an issue across the state of Iowa.”

Eddie Andrews, a state legislator, has voted for state funding of cancer research, including research focused on pediatric cancer. Andrews said as governor he’d also focus funding to ensuring more cases of cancer are detected in an early stage. “I’m proposing if not free, but certainly reduced (cost) cancer screening for all Iowans,” Andrews said.

Williamsburg pastor Brad Sherman said solving the cancer crisis is “more than just about funding” and if he’s elected governor, he’ll make sure state officials have the skills to evaluate cancer studies. “We to have studies by people who, as the old phrase goes, ‘don’t have a dog in the hunt,'” Sherman said, “because there’s a big level of distrust out there in the public right now, even with our medical institutions and what have you.”

Sherman also suggests improving the quality of the food Iowans eat is part of the equation. “I’d like to see regions developed in Iowa where we grow our own food, where we reduce the regulations so that the local people can sell their food to local people,” Sherman said, “and we have a situation where we’re eating healthy again.”

The candidates made their comments last night during a debate on Iowa PBS.