Welcome home planned Thursday for Iowa Guard soldiers

A ceremony in eastern Iowa will welcome home more Iowa National Guard soldiers from their deployment in the Middle East.

The spokesperson for the Iowa National Guard says 107 Soldiers assigned to the Second Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division will be welcomed home in Cedar Rapids tomorrow . The ceremony is at 2 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Armory. The Iowa Guard says more soldiers from this group will be returning individually.

There are still some 300 Iowa Guard soldiers deployed in the Middle East.