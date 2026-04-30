Continued rain helping improve Iowa drought conditions

The U.S. Drought Monitor map out today shows the recent rains are making an impact.

Just under 90% of the state is now showing no drought conditions compared to only 50% at the start of the year. The worst conditions remain in the far northwest corner of the state where there is a sliver of severe drought in Plymouth County.

The rest of Plymouth along with Lyon and Sioux County have moderate drought, but that is half of what it was last week. Eight counties next to those three show some abnormally dry conditions, along with four counties in southeast Iowa (Keokuk, Mahaska, Wapello, Monroe). But the percentage of abnormally dry areas dropped from 13 to 11%.