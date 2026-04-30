Iowa bill requires porn sites and apps to verify users are adults

A bill that’s cleared the legislature would force websites and smart phone apps with pornographic content to verify the age of Iowa users and block access to children under the age of 18.

Senator Kevin Alons of Salix said it’s patterned after a Texas law that was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. “Right now the average a child first sees online pornography is 11 years old. Eleven!” Alons said. “One accidental click, one shared device and they’re flooded with content that distorts their understanding of intimacy, fuels addition and leaves scars that last a lifetime.”

Screening the age of users would be required on apps and websites where at least a third of the content is pornographic. “Iowa’s not alone. As of this year 25 states, half the country has already enacted similar age verification requirements for pornography,” Alons said. “They’re working. They’re protecting kids.”

Senator Sandy Salmon, a Republican from Janesville, said she’s been working on his kind of legislation since 2020. “I know this bill will not solve the problem of the prolific and ubiquitous presence of pornography with which we in our society are assaulted daily,” Salmon said “but at least it puts a speed bump in the pathway of a child who might stumble into this damaging and dangerous influence.”

The final version of the bill cleared the Senate unanimously Wednesday and the House voted 82-2 to send it to the governor yesterday.