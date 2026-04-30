Iowa Senate OKs three of governor’s key appointments

The Iowa Senate has confirmed Carolyn Schulte, a former psychology professor at Mount Mercy College to serve as chair of the Iowa Board of Parole. Schulte served four years in the Iowa House, representing the Cedar Rapids area. She currently lives in central Iowa and has been a mental health counselor, a family therapist and a foster parent.

The Iowa Senate has also voted to confirm two members of the board that oversees the three state universities. In December, the governor appointed Peter Cownie, a former state legislator, and former Meredith CEO Steve Lacy to the Board of Regents after two Regents resigned.

It takes 34 “yes” votes in the Senate to confirm an Iowa governor’s appointments to state boards and commissions as well as administrative posts. There are currently 33 Republicans in the Iowa Senate, with two GOP senators absent due to health issues. That means at least three Democrats must vote “yes” on confirmations. Earlier this month Democrats blocked the appointment of Larry Johnson to continue leading the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. He’d been the agency’s interim director for the past seven months.